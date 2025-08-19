Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Lowered to $64.00 at Citigroup

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, May 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DT

Dynatrace Stock Performance

DT opened at $48.80 on Monday. Dynatrace has a one year low of $39.30 and a one year high of $63.00. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.97.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $477.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $862,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,033.84. This trade represents a 47.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dynatrace

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DT. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Dynatrace by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 1,423.4% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynatrace

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.