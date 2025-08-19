Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.2% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. The trade was a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Down 0.3%

AAPL opened at $230.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $210.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.78%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.