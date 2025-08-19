Ericsson $ERIC Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its holdings in shares of Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) by 99.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,525 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,901,643 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Ericsson were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Ericsson in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Ericsson during the first quarter worth $31,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ericsson during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ericsson during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ericsson during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ERIC opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. Ericsson has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $8.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.03. The company has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.85.

Ericsson ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Ericsson had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ericsson will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

