First Financial Corporation Indiana $THFF Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,716 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of First Financial Corporation Indiana worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get First Financial Corporation Indiana alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THFF. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana by 167.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in First Financial Corporation Indiana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

THFF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd.

First Financial Corporation Indiana Stock Performance

Shares of THFF stock opened at $55.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $657.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.27. First Financial Corporation Indiana has a 12-month low of $40.57 and a 12-month high of $57.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $63.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.28 million. First Financial Corporation Indiana had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 18.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Financial Corporation Indiana will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Corporation Indiana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. First Financial Corporation Indiana’s dividend payout ratio is 39.01%.

About First Financial Corporation Indiana

(Free Report)

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Corporation Indiana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Corporation Indiana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.