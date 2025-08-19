First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. $FIBK Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.17% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $5,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 826.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 211,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,028,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 36,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder Susan Scott Heyneman Trust, Su sold 55,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total transaction of $1,532,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 529,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,745,072.16. The trade was a 9.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Heyneman, Jr. sold 11,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $356,667.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,224 shares in the company, valued at $157,660.32. This represents a 69.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,818 shares of company stock worth $3,600,017. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $30.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.66. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $36.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.83.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $248.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.73 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FIBK shares. Barclays raised First Interstate BancSystem from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

