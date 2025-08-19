Five Point Holdings, LLC $FPH Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Free Report) by 82.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,580 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Five Point were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Five Point by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 947,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 198,103 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Five Point by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,848,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,769,000 after acquiring an additional 7,666 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Five Point by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Five Point by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 27,531 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five Point in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.09% of the company’s stock.

Five Point stock opened at $5.51 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.52. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $6.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.54 million, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.53.

Five Point ( NYSE:FPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Five Point had a net margin of 39.43% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.47 million for the quarter.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Five Point from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th.

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

