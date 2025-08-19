FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report) by 71.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 337,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 843,649 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $37,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTAI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,408,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 238,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,175,000 after acquiring an additional 153,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi RMB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTAI opened at $142.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.65. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $75.06 and a fifty-two week high of $181.64.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

FTAI Aviation ( NASDAQ:FTAI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $676.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.75 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 465.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.26) EPS. Research analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citizens Jmp raised shares of FTAI Aviation to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.42.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

