Genworth Financial, Inc. $GNW Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 827,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $5,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,126,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,075,000 after acquiring an additional 55,085 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 494.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 64,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 53,617 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 266,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 55,078 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 56.0% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 112,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 430,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 109,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

GNW has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Genworth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Genworth Financial from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th.

GNW opened at $8.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.99 and a 12-month high of $8.60.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 1.91%.

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

