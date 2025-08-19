Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF $AIQ Stock Position Lifted by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 54.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,072 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,742,972 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $260,548,000 after buying an additional 1,411,954 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,417,798 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $87,959,000 after buying an additional 256,483 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 783,043 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $28,487,000 after buying an additional 13,840 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 95.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 637,235 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $23,183,000 after buying an additional 311,966 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 96.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 592,040 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $21,538,000 after buying an additional 290,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF stock opened at $45.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.47 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.26. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $45.77.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0487 per share. This is a positive change from Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -35.29%.

