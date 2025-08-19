Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.7% of Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $230.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $210.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.94. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $260.10.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Apple from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, August 1st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Apple from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $217.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. The trade was a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

