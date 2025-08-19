Hovnanian Enterprises Inc $HOV Holdings Decreased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Hovnanian Enterprises Inc (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,353 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,507 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Hovnanian Enterprises worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HOV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,655.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hovnanian Enterprises Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of HOV stock opened at $152.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.58. Hovnanian Enterprises Inc has a 1 year low of $81.15 and a 1 year high of $240.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.72 million, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 2.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hovnanian Enterprises ( NYSE:HOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.02). Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 33.18% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $686.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.20 million. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a research report on Monday.

Insider Transactions at Hovnanian Enterprises

In other news, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $589,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,338 shares in the company, valued at $571,806.56. This represents a 50.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

See Also

