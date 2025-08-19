Independent Bank Corp. $INDB Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,378 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Independent Bank worth $5,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 3.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Independent Bank by 156.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Independent Bank by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Independent Bank by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Independent Bank by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INDB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Independent Bank from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Independent Bank from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st.

Independent Bank Price Performance

Independent Bank stock opened at $66.87 on Tuesday. Independent Bank Corp. has a one year low of $52.15 and a one year high of $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.48. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.87.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $181.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.47 million. As a group, analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

About Independent Bank

(Free Report)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

