Instrumental Wealth LLC Purchases 886 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Instrumental Wealth LLC increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,411 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.6% of Instrumental Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Instrumental Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank lowered Apple to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Apple from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.60.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at $30,508,538.40. The trade was a 20.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $230.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $210.28 and its 200 day moving average is $212.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

