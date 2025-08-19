Invesco Ltd. Acquires 134,609 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. $HAYW

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,912,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,609 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Hayward were worth $40,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Hayward alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hayward by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Hayward by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Hayward during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in Hayward during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hayward by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period.

Hayward Stock Performance

NYSE:HAYW opened at $15.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $16.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.07. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Hayward had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $299.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hayward news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 60,571 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $924,919.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 623,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,521,455.80. The trade was a 8.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eifion Jones sold 20,000 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 287,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,739,311.50. The trade was a 6.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,142 shares of company stock worth $2,347,527. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

About Hayward

(Free Report)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.