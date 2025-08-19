Invesco Ltd. Acquires 41,852 Shares of Merus N.V. $MRUS

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 828,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,852 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Merus were worth $34,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRUS. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Merus by 2,153.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Merus during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Merus by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Merus during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRUS shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Merus from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Merus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Merus from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

In other Merus news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $1,793,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,586,340. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merus stock opened at $66.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.81. Merus N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $33.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.59.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($1.06). Merus had a negative net margin of 685.64% and a negative return on equity of 50.28%. The company had revenue of $8.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 million. Analysts expect that Merus N.V. will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

