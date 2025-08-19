Invesco Ltd. Acquires 9,462 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,527 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,462 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $41,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEEV. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 161.0% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

VEEV stock opened at $282.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a PE ratio of 59.92, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.51 and a 1-year high of $296.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.31.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $759.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.38 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 27.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.72, for a total value of $91,261.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,460. This represents a 5.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Priscilla Hung sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.00, for a total value of $48,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,771. This represents a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,378 shares of company stock valued at $394,217 in the last ninety days. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on VEEV. Barclays boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.17.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

