Invesco Ltd. Boosts Holdings in UMB Financial Corporation $UMBF

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,590 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,610 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.53% of UMB Financial worth $40,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in UMB Financial by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in UMB Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP lifted its position in UMB Financial by 7.6% during the first quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 2,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in UMB Financial by 38.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UMB Financial Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $115.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. UMB Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $129.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.67 and its 200 day moving average is $103.53. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The bank reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.61. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $689.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that UMB Financial Corporation will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UMBF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 1,205 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total value of $139,984.85. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,776.99. The trade was a 10.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 15,523 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $1,805,790.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,536,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,773,733.73. The trade was a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,140 shares of company stock valued at $2,496,771 over the last three months. 5.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

