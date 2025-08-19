Invesco Ltd. Buys 355,962 Shares of Eldorado Gold Corporation $EGO

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,347,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355,962 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $39,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGO. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in Eldorado Gold by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 3,802,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,970,000 after buying an additional 1,152,909 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 1st quarter worth $16,687,000. Carrhae Capital LLP grew its stake in Eldorado Gold by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Carrhae Capital LLP now owns 6,689,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,514,000 after buying an additional 648,574 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth $6,973,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Eldorado Gold by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 870,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,639,000 after buying an additional 400,477 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Stock Up 0.4%

Eldorado Gold stock opened at $22.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.54. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.37. Eldorado Gold Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Free Report ) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $459.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.85 million. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 8.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Corporation will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EGO. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Eldorado Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, August 11th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

