Invesco Ltd. Buys 7,261 Shares of Insperity, Inc. $NSP

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,261 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.09% of Insperity worth $36,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSP. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 14,644 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 3,060.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,074,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,299,000 after purchasing an additional 377,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

NSP opened at $52.85 on Tuesday. Insperity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.14 and a 1-year high of $95.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 49.85 and a beta of 0.47.

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.15). Insperity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 226.42%.

In other news, Director Eli Jones acquired 2,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.41 per share, with a total value of $100,083.64. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 12,847 shares in the company, valued at $583,382.27. This represents a 20.71% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randall Mehl acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.05 per share, for a total transaction of $90,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 22,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,950.35. This represents a 9.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 20,194 shares of company stock worth $925,981. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NSP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Insperity from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Insperity from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen cut Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Insperity from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

