Invesco Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. $ALLY

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 56.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 978,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,293,249 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $35,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Ally Financial by 125.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Ally Financial by 59.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Ally Financial by 22.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $38.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.53 and a 200 day moving average of $36.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.16. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.52 and a 12 month high of $43.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on ALLY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. BTIG Research raised shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ally Financial

About Ally Financial

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.