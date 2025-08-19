Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stake in SAP SE $SAP

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,939 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,770 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in SAP were worth $37,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in SAP by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in SAP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,580,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SAP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in SAP by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in SAP by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,662,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $446,364,000 after buying an additional 60,261 shares in the last quarter.

SAP Price Performance

Shares of SAP stock opened at $276.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $339.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $294.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.21. SAP SE has a one year low of $210.38 and a one year high of $313.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.07. SAP had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. SAP’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on SAP in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $322.00 price target (up previously from $308.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on SAP in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.67.

SAP Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

