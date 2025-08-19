Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Northwest Natural Gas Company $NWN

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in Northwest Natural Gas Company (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 880,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,323 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Northwest Natural Gas were worth $37,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NWN. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Northwest Natural Gas by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Northwest Natural Gas by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,111,000 after purchasing an additional 19,496 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Northwest Natural Gas by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,755,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,170,000 after purchasing an additional 42,115 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Northwest Natural Gas by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 25,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Northwest Natural Gas by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Gas Stock Performance

Northwest Natural Gas stock opened at $40.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.55. Northwest Natural Gas Company has a fifty-two week low of $38.03 and a fifty-two week high of $44.38.

Northwest Natural Gas Announces Dividend

Northwest Natural Gas ( NYSE:NWN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $236.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.70 million. Northwest Natural Gas had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 8.34%. As a group, analysts expect that Northwest Natural Gas Company will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. Northwest Natural Gas’s payout ratio is presently 77.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Hugo Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $314,700.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 87,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,730.36. The trade was a 7.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,591 shares of company stock worth $923,455. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Northwest Natural Gas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Zacks Research upgraded Northwest Natural Gas to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Northwest Natural Gas from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Northwest Natural Gas

Northwest Natural Gas Profile

(Free Report)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Featured Articles

