Invesco Ltd. Grows Position in CSW Industrials, Inc. $CSW

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,737 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.80% of CSW Industrials worth $39,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 81.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 35.2% during the first quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 517.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 5.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CSW opened at $261.01 on Tuesday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $241.99 and a 1-year high of $436.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $288.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 0.91.

CSW Industrials ( NYSE:CSW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.23. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $263.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.27 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

In other news, EVP James E. Perry sold 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.05, for a total transaction of $39,882.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 25,178 shares in the company, valued at $6,925,208.90. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Don Sullivan sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.14, for a total value of $302,110.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,410,572.74. The trade was a 4.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,942,668. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial set a $273.00 price objective on CSW Industrials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CSW Industrials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on CSW Industrials from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.75.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

