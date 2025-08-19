Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. $SUI

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 284,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,120 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $36,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Sun Communities alerts:

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SUI. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the first quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Sun Communities by 66.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 510.4% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. 99.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Communities Price Performance

NYSE:SUI opened at $125.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.83. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.22 and a 52-week high of $147.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.46 and a 200 day moving average of $125.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.08.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Sun Communities had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 48.86%. The firm had revenue of $623.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.70%.

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

In other news, Director Jeff Blau purchased 3,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.99 per share, with a total value of $432,433.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 3,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,433.35. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Sun Communities from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Sun Communities from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Sun Communities from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sun Communities

Sun Communities Profile

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.