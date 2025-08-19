Invesco Ltd. Has $33.74 Million Stake in Chord Energy Corporation $CHRD

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 299,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,826 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.50% of Chord Energy worth $33,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $43,745,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 365.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 337,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,435,000 after buying an additional 264,828 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 214.9% during the 4th quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 314,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,815,000 after buying an additional 214,870 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $23,136,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $21,097,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Shannon Browning Kinney sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.64, for a total transaction of $101,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,795,877.16. This represents a 5.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Stock Down 0.4%

Chord Energy stock opened at $101.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Chord Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $79.83 and a fifty-two week high of $155.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.07 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.02%. Chord Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chord Energy Corporation will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Chord Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Chord Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 target price (up previously from $164.00) on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chord Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.77.

Get Our Latest Report on Chord Energy

Chord Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.