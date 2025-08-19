Invesco Ltd. Has $34.50 Million Position in GeneDx Holdings Corp. $WGS

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report) by 52.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,228 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in GeneDx were worth $34,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WGS. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GeneDx by 877.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of GeneDx by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of GeneDx by 3,223.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GeneDx Price Performance

WGS stock opened at $125.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,518.00 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.14. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.86 and a 12-month high of $127.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GeneDx ( NASDAQ:WGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.40. GeneDx had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $102.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.00 million. On average, analysts expect that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WGS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GeneDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GeneDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler set a $120.00 price objective on shares of GeneDx and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of GeneDx in a report on Monday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.63.

Insider Activity at GeneDx

In other news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 9,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $878,207.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,243.60. This trade represents a 66.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 5,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $490,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $315,456. The trade was a 60.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,411 shares of company stock worth $2,085,051. Insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

GeneDx Company Profile

(Free Report)

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

Featured Articles

