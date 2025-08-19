Invesco Ltd. Has $34 Million Stock Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. $UBSI

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 980,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,176 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $33,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 42,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 73,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $37.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. United Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.50 and a twelve month high of $44.43. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.80.

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 23.14%. The business had revenue of $306.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UBSI shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Zacks Research upgraded United Bankshares to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on United Bankshares from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

