Invesco Ltd. Has $38.04 Million Stock Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated $CUZ

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 106.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,289,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 665,391 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $38,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 25.6% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 27,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,681 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 13.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 19,744 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 16.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,384,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,853,000 after acquiring an additional 12,131 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 25.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $27.53 on Tuesday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.07 and a 1 year high of $32.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $237.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 345.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CUZ shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Cousins Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial downgraded Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Featured Articles

