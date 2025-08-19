Invesco Ltd. Has $40.91 Million Position in Matador Resources Company $MTDR

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 800,805 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.64% of Matador Resources worth $40,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Matador Resources by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,482 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its position in Matador Resources by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,772 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Matador Resources by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Matador Resources by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Matador Resources by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,868 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $46.83 on Tuesday. Matador Resources Company has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $64.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The energy company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $895.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources Company will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

Matador Resources declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MTDR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised shares of Matador Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.17 per share, for a total transaction of $245,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,817.02. This represents a 311.33% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

