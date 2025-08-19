Invesco Ltd. Has $41.57 Million Position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. $PTGX

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 859,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,696 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.39% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $41,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,277,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,846,000 after buying an additional 57,181 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $8,128,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PTGX stock opened at $56.21 on Tuesday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.31 and a twelve month high of $60.60. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.30 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.15.

Protagonist Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). Protagonist Therapeutics had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $5.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.20.

In related news, insider Arturo Md Molina sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 83,892 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,360.76. This represents a 10.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 10,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $570,533.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 520,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,518,632.34. This represents a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,859 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,877. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

