Invesco Ltd. Increases Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. $LAD

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 119,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $35,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 30.3% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in Lithia Motors by 30.2% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lithia Motors by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Lithia Motors by 2.2% during the first quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,444,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,611,000 after purchasing an additional 53,490 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $364.00 to $317.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $383.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.05, for a total transaction of $75,020.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,236.80. This trade represents a 15.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Lithia Motors stock opened at $304.68 on Tuesday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.32 and a 52-week high of $405.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $321.52 and a 200-day moving average of $318.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $10.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 13.21%. As a group, analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.52%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

