Invesco Ltd. Lowers Stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF $PBUS

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 691,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,515 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.60% of Invesco MSCI USA ETF worth $38,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PBUS. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,400,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 34,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 57,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after buying an additional 9,577 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:PBUS opened at $64.69 on Tuesday. Invesco MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $48.30 and a 12-month high of $63.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.19.

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

