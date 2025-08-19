Invesco Ltd. Purchases 418,371 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. $TRN

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,281,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 418,371 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $35,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,661,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,739,000 after acquiring an additional 73,160 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,992,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,929,000 after acquiring an additional 285,237 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,172,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,138,000 after acquiring an additional 295,054 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 944,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,136,000 after acquiring an additional 50,767 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 819,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,759,000 after acquiring an additional 105,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd.

Trinity Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:TRN opened at $27.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.87 and its 200-day moving average is $27.80. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.38 and a 52-week high of $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.49.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $506.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

