Invesco Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Old National Bancorp $ONB

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 161.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,969,870 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,216,004 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $41,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ONB. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 157.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $21.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.83 and a 12 month high of $24.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.47. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $633.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ONB. Barclays increased their price target on Old National Bancorp from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. National Bankshares set a $24.00 price objective on Old National Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ONB

Old National Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.