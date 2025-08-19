Invesco Ltd. Sells 12,082,206 Shares of America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR $AMX

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 83.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,408,685 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 12,082,206 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.08% of America Movil worth $34,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of America Movil by 41.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of America Movil by 38.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of America Movil by 21.9% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of America Movil by 3,713.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,604 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 14,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of America Movil by 109.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,901 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 14,044 shares in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMX opened at $19.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $57.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.80. America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $19.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.34.

America Movil ( NYSE:AMX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.77 billion. America Movil had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.59%. As a group, analysts predict that America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2732 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. This is an increase from America Movil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a dividend yield of 300.0%. America Movil’s payout ratio is presently 54.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of America Movil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of America Movil from $20.40 to $21.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of America Movil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.12.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

