Invesco Ltd. Sells 1,684 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. $CIGI

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 283,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $34,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,644,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,549,000 after purchasing an additional 102,586 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,905,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,558,000 after purchasing an additional 38,379 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 697,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,548,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 466,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 458,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CIGI. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $163.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.25 and a beta of 1.44. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.86 and a 52 week high of $164.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.98 and a 200 day moving average of $128.89.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 20.82%. Colliers International Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

