Invesco Ltd. Sells 29,080 Shares of Hexcel Corporation $HXL

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 29,080 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $38,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Hexcel in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Hexcel by 71.2% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Hexcel by 95.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 698.6% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HXL shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Hexcel from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hexcel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Hexcel from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $61.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.00, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.91. Hexcel Corporation has a 52-week low of $45.28 and a 52-week high of $71.05.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $489.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.20 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 4.69%. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hexcel Corporation will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 62.96%.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

