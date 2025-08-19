Invesco Ltd. Sells 44,483 Shares of Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. $SPR

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 996,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 44,483 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.85% of Spirit Aerosystems worth $34,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPR. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Spirit Aerosystems by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit Aerosystems during the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Spirit Aerosystems by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Spirit Aerosystems by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP grew its stake in Spirit Aerosystems by 415.3% in the 4th quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 92,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 74,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Aerosystems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $40.64 on Tuesday. Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $42.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Spirit Aerosystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($3.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($2.82). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.73) earnings per share. Spirit Aerosystems’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. will post -11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Spirit Aerosystems from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Spirit Aerosystems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th.

Spirit Aerosystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

