Invesco Ltd. Sells 7,284 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. $ABG

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 177,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,284 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $39,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 39.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 801.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Brucke Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.00.

Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance

ABG stock opened at $240.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.68 and a 52 week high of $312.56.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $7.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.61. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 26.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Asbury Automotive Group

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.