Invesco Ltd. Sells 83,510 Shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation $LBRDK

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 484,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,510 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $41,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,060,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,637 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 425.3% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,231,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,040,000 after purchasing an additional 996,764 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 454.0% in the 4th quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,108,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,834,000 after purchasing an additional 908,000 shares during the period. Makaira Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 219.6% during the 4th quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 1,244,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,022,000 after buying an additional 854,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchstone Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at $41,221,000. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $61.38 on Tuesday. Liberty Broadband Corporation has a one year low of $57.91 and a one year high of $104.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Liberty Broadband to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

