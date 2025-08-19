iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB Stock Position Lifted by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 151.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 212.9% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.
Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $46.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.75. The company has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $44.67 and a 1-year high of $47.44.
The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
