Janus Henderson Group plc $JHG Shares Acquired by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 59.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter valued at $3,198,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $726,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after acquiring an additional 34,888 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JHG shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Shares of JHG stock opened at $42.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.37. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1-year low of $28.26 and a 1-year high of $46.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.15%.

In other Janus Henderson Group news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 69,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $2,971,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,514.99. This represents a 54.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

