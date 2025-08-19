Kadant Inc $KAI Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Kadant were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KAI. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Price Performance

KAI opened at $344.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $327.59 and a 200-day moving average of $332.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31 and a beta of 1.24. Kadant Inc has a 1-year low of $281.30 and a 1-year high of $429.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.37. Kadant had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $255.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kadant Inc will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kadant announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Kadant from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th.

Kadant Profile

(Free Report)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

