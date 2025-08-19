Kirby Corporation $KEX Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its stake in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,711 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Kirby were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 36,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,035 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,047 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 668 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Kirby from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.

Shares of NYSE:KEX opened at $96.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Kirby Corporation has a 1-year low of $83.94 and a 1-year high of $132.21.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $855.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.94 million. Kirby had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kirby Corporation will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

