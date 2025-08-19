Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $210.75.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KRYS. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $195.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 price target (down from $176.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd.

Krystal Biotech Trading Down 2.6%

NASDAQ KRYS opened at $146.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.90. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.70. Krystal Biotech has a 1 year low of $122.80 and a 1 year high of $207.84.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $96.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.42 million. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 40.85% and a return on equity of 15.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 13,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.30, for a total value of $2,019,280.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,443,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,924,382.80. This represents a 0.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,487,943. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Krystal Biotech

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRYS. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 156.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

