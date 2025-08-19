Laureate Education $LAUR Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $5,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Laureate Education by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 1.5% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 52,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 4.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laureate Education Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $26.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.54. Laureate Education has a 12-month low of $14.45 and a 12-month high of $26.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Laureate Education ( NASDAQ:LAUR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Laureate Education had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 29.46%. The firm had revenue of $524.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Laureate Education will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Laureate Education from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

