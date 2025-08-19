LCI Industries $LCII Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,855,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of LCI Industries worth $249,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LCII. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,237,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,904,000 after purchasing an additional 87,764 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in LCI Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 695,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,808,000 after acquiring an additional 59,233 shares in the last quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC raised its position in LCI Industries by 250.2% in the fourth quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 70,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,244,000 after acquiring an additional 50,058 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in LCI Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $5,065,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in LCI Industries by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 319,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,058,000 after acquiring an additional 36,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $102.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.21. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $72.31 and a 52 week high of $129.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.80.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is presently 76.79%.

Several analysts have issued reports on LCII shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on LCI Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on LCI Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen cut LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on LCI Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.25.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

