Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. $LTH Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 188,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Life Time Group were worth $5,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 892.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 240.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 42.3% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LTH shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Life Time Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Life Time Group to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.92.

Life Time Group Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:LTH opened at $28.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $34.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.80.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $761.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.33 million. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Life Time Group

In other news, CFO Erik Weaver sold 18,000 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $517,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 86,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,200.14. The trade was a 17.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John G. Danhakl sold 11,655,582 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $342,440,999.16. Following the sale, the director owned 29,898,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,404,327.06. This represents a 28.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,548,155 shares of company stock worth $691,624,905 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.