Life360, Inc. $LIF Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.18% of Life360 worth $5,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Life360 by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Life360 by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Life360 by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 10,264 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Life360 by 3,865.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,683,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540,302 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Life360 by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 48,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 21,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Philip Coghlan sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $190,718.75. Following the sale, the director owned 29,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,351.34. This trade represents a 9.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brit Morin sold 47,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $2,909,285.76. Following the sale, the director owned 26,442 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,663.88. This trade represents a 64.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,723 shares of company stock valued at $7,824,134.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIF opened at $87.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 7.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 272.51 and a beta of 3.46. Life360, Inc. has a one year low of $29.62 and a one year high of $89.80.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Life360 had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $115.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.33 million. On average, analysts forecast that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LIF shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Life360 from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Life360 from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Life360 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Life360 from $55.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Life360 from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.43.

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

