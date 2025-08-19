MakeMyTrip Limited $MMYT Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,426 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.37% of MakeMyTrip worth $40,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1,014.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 40.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 124.4% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of MakeMyTrip from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th.

NASDAQ MMYT opened at $99.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.66 and a beta of 0.86. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 52-week low of $81.84 and a 52-week high of $123.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.35.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

